Best landing spots for Titans RB Derrick Henry at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The Tennessee Titans sit at 2-4 heading into Week 8, dead last in the AFC South. A playoff berth does not look promising for them this season, and they will almost certainly be sellers at the trade deadline. Their biggest piece of collateral is running back Derrick Henry, who could be an automatic difference-maker for just about any franchise in the sport. Here are some potential landing spots for Henry if the Titans decide to trade him.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Derrick Henry landing spots

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have been fine in the run game, but just that — fine. It feels like a fairly big piece of their potential success is missing as they split snaps between Latavius Murray and James Cook, neither of whom has emerged as a consistent top choice, despite Cook having a great 2022 season. Henry could be an elite option that would elevate the Bills to that next level.

Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard’s production has not been what it needs to be in Dallas this season. He is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry as the featured back for the Cowboys compared to 5.2 in 2022 and 5.5 in 2021. Henry could make an immediate impact for the Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens lost JK Dobbins at the start of the season. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have been splitting carries in his absence, and of course, the Ravens have a rushing weapon in quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, the Ravens are off to a very promising start this season, and the addition of Henry could take them to the next level.

Kansas City Chiefs

This is a longer shot than the other options, as the Chiefs have more need for a wide receiver than they do for a running back, but it’s certainly not out of the question for a team on the hunt for a second consecutive Super Bowl. Isiah Pacheco is the Chiefs’ current featured back.