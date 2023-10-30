 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking latest rumors, news for defensive players going into 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

We’ve got the latest news and rumors around defensive players who could be moved before the deadline on Oct. 31.

By Grace McDermott
Leonard Williams of the New York Giants reacts during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills beat the Giants 14-9. Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

The NFL Trade Deadline closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Here, we’ll track the latest updates and rumors on defensive player trades and signings ahead of the deadline.

Giants trade DT Leonard Williams to Seattle

The Giants are trading Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second round pick and a 2025 fifth round pick. Williams was a first round pick in 2016 and has played for both the Giants and the Jets.

Rumor: Commanders looking to purge

Edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young could both be up for trades out of Washington. The Commanders have started the season with a 3-5 record and will struggle in the NFC East.

Rumor: Patriots will be sellers

Edge rusher Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger are two names to watch out of New England as the trade deadline looms.

