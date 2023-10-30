Tracking latest rumors, news for WRs going into 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Here, we’ll track the latest updates and rumors on wide receiver trades and signings ahead of the deadline.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: WR rumors, news

Rumor: Broncos receive offer for Jerry Jeudy

The Broncos have reportedly received a good offer for Jeudy but are unsure whether they will take it.

Rumor: Raiders listening to Renfrow offers, but keeping Adams

Despite Davante Adams’ vocal disappointment in his Raiders experience this season, the Vegas front office wants to keep him around. However, they may be listening to offers for WR Hunter Renfrow, who has two years left on his contract.