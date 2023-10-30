Tracking latest rumors, news for RBs going into 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Here, we’ll track the latest updates and rumors on running back trades and signings ahead of the deadline.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: RB rumors, news

Rumor: Derrick Henry unlikely to get traded

Henry missed the deadline to renegotiate his contract, which currently ends when the 2023 season finishes. He will likely be a free agent in this upcoming offseason after finishing the year with the Titans.

Any longshot chance of a potential Derrick Henry deal diminished even further at 4 pm ET today, when the deadline passed for him to restructure his contract ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Henry has $5.5M left on his deal. “I don’t think it’s going to happen,” a source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2023

Rumor: Teams are inquiring about Saquon Barkley, but Giants holding off

Despite the New York Giants’ 2-6 start to their season, they are reportedly not taking offers for star running back Saquon Barkley, their biggest asset. Barkley has been with the Giants since he was drafted in 2018.