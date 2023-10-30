 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking latest rumors, news for RBs going into 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

We’ve got the latest news and rumors around running backs who could be moved before the deadline on Oct. 31.

By Grace McDermott
New York Jets v New York Giants Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The NFL Trade Deadline closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Here, we’ll track the latest updates and rumors on running back trades and signings ahead of the deadline.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: RB rumors, news

Rumor: Derrick Henry unlikely to get traded

Henry missed the deadline to renegotiate his contract, which currently ends when the 2023 season finishes. He will likely be a free agent in this upcoming offseason after finishing the year with the Titans.

Rumor: Teams are inquiring about Saquon Barkley, but Giants holding off

Despite the New York Giants’ 2-6 start to their season, they are reportedly not taking offers for star running back Saquon Barkley, their biggest asset. Barkley has been with the Giants since he was drafted in 2018.

