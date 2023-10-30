Tracking latest rumors, news for QBs going into 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Here, we’ll track the latest updates and rumors on quarterback player trades and signings ahead of the deadline. Week 8 saw a great deal of QB injuries throughout the league, making the trade deadline even more urgent than usual.

Rumor: Vikings on the hunt

The Minnesota Vikings just lost Kirk Cousins for the season with an Achilles tear. Their only backup is rookie Jaren Hall out of BYU. Will they trade for someone to close out the season, or stick with Hall and hope for the best?

Rumor: Teams inquiring about Jacoby Brissett

Brissett joined the Washington Commanders in 2023 and is playing behind starter Sam Howell. Several teams have been plagued with QB injury issues already this season, and the veteran Brissett has reportedly been generating interest.

Rumor: Titans listening to Tannehill offers

The Titans are in a new position after watching Will Levis tear up the Falcons in Week 8, and could shop around Tannehill with the rookie now having proven himself. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Titans would listen to offers for any player. Tannehill is currently out with an ankle injury.