NFL weather forecast for Week 8 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions wrap up Week 8 of the NFL season as they meet on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Ford Field, and the game will air on ABC/ESPN. These two teams have met just 13 times in their all-time series history, with the Raiders holding a 7-6 edge head-to-head.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Raiders vs. Lions on Week 8 MNF

Forecast

As the game nears kickoff in the evening, the weather forecast calls for clear skies with a few passing clouds. The low will be 29F, with winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

Luckily for both teams, the weather won’t be a factor as Ford Field is a domed stadium. That means fantasy managers need not worry about the likes of Daniel Carlson or Riley Patterson, as the wind should not be a factor for respective field goal attempts and extra points.

Additionally, the turnover battle should not be impacted by less-than-favorable weather, so anyone who coughs up the ball will be doing so of their own accord, or due to a superb play from the defense.