Here’s how the public is betting Raiders vs. Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with an inter-conference Monday Night Football showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) and the Detroit Lions (5-2). Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

Vegas is looking to get back on track after a shocking loss to the Chicago Bears last week. The Lions are hoping to right the ship after getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the public is betting on Monday night’s action.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Raiders vs. Lions

Spread: Lions -7.5

The Lions have proven to be one of the most resilient teams in the NFL since head coach Dan Campbell took over. Jared Goff has been playing at an elite level as well, barring a few hiccups here and there. Vegas is struggling, but they do get starring QB Jimmy Garoppolo back in the lineup after he’s been dealing with an injury. But how much rust will he have to shake off? Even at his best, he’s not out-dueling Goff when the Lions signal caller is on.

74% of the handle and 80% of the total bets are on Detroit to cover the spread.

Over/Under: 46.5

The public is a bit more split on this one than they were on the spread. Fifty-five percent of the handle is going on the over while just 44% of the total bets are thinking the point total will hit 47 or more.

Moneyline: Lions -355, Raiders +280

It’s safe to say there’s not a ton of faith in the silver and black among the public. Of all the money going on Monday’s game, 91% of the handle and 93% of the total bets expect Detroit to walk away with a win.