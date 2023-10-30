NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Raiders vs. Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions wrap up Week 8 of the NFL season as they meet on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Ford Field, and the game will air on ABC/ESPN.

Here are some of the best options as you finalize your DFS Showdown strategy, with prices courtesy of DraftKings.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Raiders vs. Lions

Captain’s Picks

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($16,200)

The Raiders’ season may be a mess at this point, but that’s not to take away from what Davante Adams continues to do week after week. The All-Pro receiver is averaging 17.1 DKFP this season and has hit double-digit scoring in all but two games this year. If Las Vegas plays from behind early, Adams should be the beneficiary of multiple targets as the Raiders hope to play catch up.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions ($15,600)

The Raiders are allowing just 15.3 DKFP per game to opposing quarterbacks, but then again, this team was just outplayed by rookie Tyson Bagent on the road. The Lions boast a much more talented offense, and outside of Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' defense is sorely lacking in playmakers. Las Vegas' secondary is very suspect, so Goff has an intriguing upside to air it out.

FLEX Options

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($8,200)

Meyers is averaging 17.6 DKFP per game this season, which is easily a career-high for the veteran wideout. He’s clearly formed a nice rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo, who coincidentally, will be back in action after missing Week 7 with a sore back. If Adams sees double coverage, Meyers has been the next go-to target for Garoppolo this season.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions ($7,400)

Las Vegas is allowing a solid 10.7 DKFP per game to opposing tight ends this season, which bodes well for LaPorta coming into Monday night. Detroit’s rookie tight end is averaging 13.0 DKFP per game this season and has failed to hit double-digit scoring in just three games all year. If Amon-Ra is in any way limited, LaPorta’s fantasy ceiling immediately gets a boost this week.

Players to Avoid

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders ($8,400)

The NFL’s reigning rushing leader has looked like anything but as the season moves toward Week 8. Jacobs is averaging a pedestrian 2.9 yards per attempt and has failed to rush for over 100 yards all season. The matchup doesn’t bode well in his favor either, as the Lions are allowing just 15.1 DKFP per game to opposing running backs, which is the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions ($6,200)

After a hot start through the first few weeks of the season, Reynolds has cooled off over the last month. His dip in production has coincided with both the rise of Sam LaPorta, as well as the return of Jameson Williams, so perhaps the crowded receiving room has him as the odd man out. Reynolds is averaging just 7.2 DKFP per game over the last two weeks, so he’s a flex option at best against the Raiders.