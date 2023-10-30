Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season has just about wrapped up, with the exception of the matchup between the Raiders and the Lions on Monday night. We take a look at which teams helped and hurt their Super Bowl chances with their performances this week.

Who had the best Week 8 performance?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals may be tied for the best Week 8 performance. Dallas has been dominant throughout much of the season, but had fallen to the 49ers and pulled out a very close win over the Chargers in their last two games. They got back on top with a 43-20 beatdown of the Rams.

The Bengals are back on track after a shaky start to the season, handing the San Francisco 49ers their first home loss in a year. After the bye week, it seems that most of the early-season kinks have been worked out as Joe Burrow looked much more like himself.

The Broncos and the Titans each put out surprisingly impressive performances in Week 8, as well.

Which favorites have work to do?

The Niners and Chiefs, the two favorites to win the Super Bowl, each lost on Sunday. The Chiefs need to figure things out on offense after failing to find the end zone for the first time in over two years, and the Niners may need to step it up a level as the other elite teams in the league find their grooves. The Eagles struggled yet again with the Commanders, and Jalen Hurts’ visible limp may be a concern as we head into November.

Which teams with upset wins could be legit Super Bowl contenders?

The Bengals’ upset win over the 49ers feels like the start of what the rest of the season will look like for Cincinnati. For the last several years, they have felt rough around the edges for the first month of the season, but they are back to regularly scheduled Burrow programming now.

The Broncos’ win over the Chiefs was certainly interesting, and while Denver may not be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, a playoff berth is within reach for this Broncos team.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 9, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.