 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 8

Week 8 brought some big surprises. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 58 odds.

By Grace McDermott
Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Week 8 of the NFL season has just about wrapped up, with the exception of the matchup between the Raiders and the Lions on Monday night. We take a look at which teams helped and hurt their Super Bowl chances with their performances this week.

Who had the best Week 8 performance?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals may be tied for the best Week 8 performance. Dallas has been dominant throughout much of the season, but had fallen to the 49ers and pulled out a very close win over the Chargers in their last two games. They got back on top with a 43-20 beatdown of the Rams.

The Bengals are back on track after a shaky start to the season, handing the San Francisco 49ers their first home loss in a year. After the bye week, it seems that most of the early-season kinks have been worked out as Joe Burrow looked much more like himself.

The Broncos and the Titans each put out surprisingly impressive performances in Week 8, as well.

Which favorites have work to do?

The Niners and Chiefs, the two favorites to win the Super Bowl, each lost on Sunday. The Chiefs need to figure things out on offense after failing to find the end zone for the first time in over two years, and the Niners may need to step it up a level as the other elite teams in the league find their grooves. The Eagles struggled yet again with the Commanders, and Jalen Hurts’ visible limp may be a concern as we head into November.

Which teams with upset wins could be legit Super Bowl contenders?

The Bengals’ upset win over the 49ers feels like the start of what the rest of the season will look like for Cincinnati. For the last several years, they have felt rough around the edges for the first month of the season, but they are back to regularly scheduled Burrow programming now.

The Broncos’ win over the Chiefs was certainly interesting, and while Denver may not be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, a playoff berth is within reach for this Broncos team.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 9, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl odds 2023-24

Team Feb 12 Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Team Feb 12 Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Kansas City Chiefs +600 +600 +450 +500
San Francisco 49ers +750 +1000 +400 +550
Philadelphia Eagles +900 +650 +650 +600
Miami Dolphins +3000 +2500 +850 +850
Dallas Cowboys +1400 +1400 +1100 +850
Detroit Lions +3000 +2200 +1400 +1000
Baltimore Ravens +2200 +1800 +1600 +1400
Buffalo Bills +700 +900 +1400 +1500
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 +3000 +2500 +1600
Cincinnati Bengals +900 +1100 +2500 +1800
Seattle Seahawks +7000 +3000 +4000 +3500
Los Angeles Chargers +2200 +2500 +4000 +4000
Cleveland Browns +4000 +3500 +3500 +4500
New Orleans Saints +5000 +3000 +7500 +5500
New York Jets +2800 +1600 +9000 +6000
Atlanta Falcons +7500 +6000 +7000 +7000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 +5000 +6500 +10000
Houston Texans +20000 +20000 +10000 +12000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 +10000 +9000 +13000
Tennessee Titans +7500 +8000 +10000 +13000
Los Angeles Rams +3500 +10000 +7500 +15000
Minnesota Vikings +4500 +3500 +9000 +15000
Green Bay Packers +3000 +6500 +10000 +15000
Indianapolis Colts +15000 +15000 +15000 +20000
Washington Commanders +7000 +6500 +25000 +20000
Denver Broncos +3000 +4500 +25000 +20000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +8000 +20000 +25000
New England Patriots +6000 +6500 +35000 +30000
New York Giants +4000 +6500 +25000 +40000
Chicago Bears +8000 +5000 +40000 +40000
Arizona Cardinals +20000 +40000 +50000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +5500 +8000 +50000 +50000

More From DraftKings Network