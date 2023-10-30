Report: Will Levis to get second start in Week 8 vs. Steelers on TNF

It’s been a pretty good weekend for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. First, he got to make his debut as a starter in the Oilers ‘Lov ya Blue’ uniforms, which are the pinnacle of all uniforms and then to top it off, he had a huge day passing. He became just one of three quarterbacks to ever throw four touchdowns in their first start, as they beat the Falcons 28-23.

Now, the Titans have a short turnaround to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football and Levis will get the start, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Titans usual starter, Ryan Tannehill, didn’t practice last week, as he is sealing with an ankle injury. And if we are to take a lot from Levis’ inaugural performance, he probably should be the starter moving forward. But, he is a rookie and getting back-to-back strong outings would make the decision to bench Tannehill much easier.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Levis was a definite start in hind-sight for Week 8. He will finish in the Top 8, as he is currently fantasy’s QB6 with the Monday night game yet to be played. The Steelers defense is the only thing that keeps them in games this season, so Levis will have to deal with T.J. Watt and company, so will get a true test. Pittsburgh is middling against the pass statistically and can be thrown on, so we’ll see if Levis can keep up his hot start.