‘Ahsoka’s season finale tries to tie up loose ends and set high future story implications

“It’s time to move on.” Those four words Ahsoka says to Sabine at the end of the season finale, “The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord,” concisely summarize where we are in this universe. For most of this show, Ahsoka has been on an inner journey trying to reckon with leaving Anakin and perhaps unfairly blaming himself for what he became. The prequel trilogy will tell you that’s not the case.

It bled into her relationship with Sabine – Huyang points out what happened on Manadalore to Ezra when he asks why their relationship went south. Ahsoka both had to forgive Anakin, herself, and understand that everybody’s priorities are different. Sabine’s thought process was to find Ezra by any means she could. This choice would lead to Thrawn returning to the central galaxy where the New Republic bureaucracy can’t fathom another threat happening anytime soon. Where we thought Ashoka and Sabine would have somewhat of a confrontation, Ashoka understood – much like her difficult choices (she left the Jedi order, after all), while Anakin was her master.

As Huyang said, a relationship between master and apprentice is as challenging as it is meaningful. Given Ahsoka’s insistence to forgive and forget, I think that helped Sabine let go and trust herself within the force. It’s precisely why Sabine later chooses to help Ahsoka with the Dark Troopers and Morgan rather than go with Ezra on Thrawn’s star destroyer. Thrawn escaping makes the overall tone of the finale a tad bit darker. He has the Night Mothers as partners, and one can assume many coffins of people they can resurrect into an army. But at least for a moment, Ahsoka’s emotional arc rounds itself out, and the brief appearance of Morai hints at a new path overall for our title character.

Thrawn is a tactician, even if it feels like some of these methods are non-sensical. Why would it be great that the TIE fighters engaged, but also lost? He also does not fear using people close to him as collateral damage. With Morgan’s newfound night sister powers and the Blaze of Talzin, her purpose is to stall. That in itself is a little disappointing. Morgan, for the most part, has been Thrawn’s right hand person. Given her newfound power in this finale and that she says “for Dathomir” instead of “for the empire,” you realize you’d like to see more about her motivations. Ahsoka and Morgan’s saber/sword fight was one of the best of the first season – fierce and precise.

The sudden reanimation of the Dark Troopers gave an undead horror vibe that was also something to look out for. In his transmission to Ahsoka, the fight takes on a personal tone for Thrawn. At the beginning of “The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord,” he mentions to Morgan about falling to the heroics of a single Jedi. He even digs at Ahsoka, calling her a ronin that belongs on Peridea. However, that’s not the case – she’s embraced Sabine and forced ghost Anakin to watch over her. It may be unclear when Ahsoka says everybody is where they need to be. I mean, shouldn’t Ahsoka and Sabine be with their friends again?

She could be referring to Ezra’s destiny to be a thorn in Thrawn’s overall side or their possible unfinished business on Peridia. Baylan finds the statues of The Force Gods of Mortis (The Father and the Son). The Daughter is missing a head.) Dave Filoni is looking to dive even deeper into the magic/mystic part of Star Wars canon. Many questions remain given The First Order's onset in the sequel trilogy. Will Ahsoka and Sabien ever get back to the main galaxy? What happens to Thrawn and The Night Mothers with the many coffins on the Star Destroyer?

Some things have me scratching my head, but Ahsoka’s triumph lies in newness. We aren’t in the same old planets and kicking around tried and warn storylines. We’re in new places and lore that seeks to invigorate these Star Wars stories. Whether Ahsoka gets a season two, at least we know with shows like this and Andor, this franchise can veer off the beaten path.