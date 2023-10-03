Zack Wheeler brilliant again in October as Phillies take Game 1 over Marlins

Dubbing Zack Wheeler Philly’s Mr. October may still be a bit presumptuous, but at this point, he’s not too far off. Wheeler was brilliant for the Phillies in the postseason yet again on Tuesday, carrying the Fightins to a 4-1 win in Game 1 over the Miami Marlins in their best-of-three NL Wild Card series.

Wheeler set the tone from the first pitch, setting down the first 11 Marlins he faced before Josh Bell — just about the only Miami hitter who showed up tonight, tallying three hits — broke up the perfect game with single to right. The righty was perfectly spotting his sinker/slider combination all night; the Marlins didn’t even put a runner in scoring position until the seventh, stringing together a double and two infield hits to finally knock Wheeler out of the game. His final line: 6.2 innings, five hits, one run, eight Ks, yet another brilliant entry in what’s rapidly becoming a legendary postseason resume:

Zack Wheeler's 3 Game 1 starts for the @Phillies the last 2 postseasons:



2022 WC Series - 6.1 IP, 0 runs

2022 NLCS - 7 IP, 0 runs

2023 WC (tonight) - 6.2 IP, 2 run



That's 20 IP, 8 hits, 1 run



That's acehood — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 4, 2023

Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo wasn’t bad in his own right, but this buzzsaw Phillies lineup — stacked with tough righty hitters — chipped away to give Wheeler the run support he needed. They too got started early, with Alec Bohm lacing a double down the line in left to score Johan Rojas in the bottom of the third.

Alec Bohm is CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/03H5kpMZlL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 4, 2023

Breathing room would come in the fourth, with four straight hits and a wild pitch leading to two more runs and a 3-0 lead that felt insurmountable given how well Wheeler was throwing the ball.

Bryson Stott, professional hitter, made it 2-0. Later scored on Pache single for 3-0. pic.twitter.com/9jjAt4LreJ — PHILLIES BELL (@PhilliesBell) October 4, 2023

Miami threatened in that seventh inning, but once Jose Alvarado sat down Yuli Gurriel to slam the door, that was just about that.

For Philly, this is about the ideal start to their 2023 postseason, with their ace pitching like one and their lineup grinding out tough at-bats against a very good starter (and drawing energy from a raucous Citizens Bank Park crowd). For the Marlins, Game 1 was how everyone feared this series might go, with an overmatched lineup once again struggling to score in October and their late-game magic — they finished a whopping 33-13 in one-run games this season — finally running out against the best pitchers and the deepest lineups.

Still, you’re only as good as your next starting pitcher, and Miami has every chance to totally flip this script in Game 2. The Fish will send lefty Braxton Garrett to the mound hoping he can build on his 2.85 ERA since the start of August. The Phillies, meanwhile, will turn to erstwhile ace Aaron Nola — who just slumped through the worst regular season of his career, including three rocky outings against these Marlins in which he allowed 13 runs over 16 innings. Besides, if we’ve learned anything from the past few weeks of Miami baseball, it’s that we should never count this team out until the fat lady has well and truly sung.

Game 2 from the City of Brotherly Love is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.