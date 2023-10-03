Jordan Montgomery dominates as Rangers top sloppy Rays for Game 1 Wild Card win

Heading into their AL Wild Card series, it looked like the Texas Rangers — not the Tampa Bay Rays — were the team trending in the wrong direction. Texas lost three of four against the Mariners to end the season, dropping from an AL West title and first-round bye to a Wild Card spot and a road date against the 99-win Rays. They were also dealing with a litany of injuries to their starting rotation, down Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Jon Gray with a clearly-diminished Nathan Eovaldi trying to battle through a forearm strain.

The Rangers still had Jordan Montgomery, however, and it turned out that was all they needed in Game 1. The lefty was outstanding on Tuesday afternoon, spinning seven shutout innings to lead Texas to a 4-0 win over a very sloppy Rays team that now finds itself on the brink of elimination.

The tone for this game was set very early, as Leody Taveras’ ground ball snuck under the glove of Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz to help the Rangers get on the board first in the top of the second. That was the first of many defensive miscues for Tampa: The Rays made a whopping four errors on the afternoon, and that doesn’t even reflect the plays that could have been made but weren’t.

Jose Siri looked to have a beat on Corey Seager’s fly ball to the wall in the top of the fifth, but the ball hit off his glove — leading to a second Texas run when Rays ace Tyler Glasnow uncorked a wild pitch later in the inning. Glasnow did his best to keep his team in it, but the righty clearly didn’t have his best command today, giving up two runs on six hits and departing after handing out consecutive walks (his fourth and fifth of the game) to lead off the top of the sixth.

The Rangers’ failure to capitalize on all those mistakes — a questionable decision not to send Jonah Heim home on a Seager double in the top of the first, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth — kept Tampa hanging around for a while, but eventually the dam broke ... thanks to yet another error.

The main story, though, was Montgomery, who was everything Texas needed given the state of their pitching staff — and everything they hoped for when they acquired the lefty from the Cardinals in August. His final line: seven innings, six hits, no walks, five Ks and hardly even a single jam all day. The stickiest situation came in the bottom of the second, when Tampa put runners on the corners. And even then, Montgomery took it upon himself to get out of it.

MONTY GOES ALL OUT! pic.twitter.com/uEGV4d8rbg — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 3, 2023

Seager paced the attack for Texas, tallying two hits with a run scored and an RBI, while rookie sensation Evan Carter reached four times (two hits, two walks) in his first taste of postseason baseball.

Stealing Game 1 was obviously crucial for Texas, but especially considering the pitching situation behind Montgomery: The Rangers will likely turn to Eovaldi for Game 2, but the righty hasn’t looked nearly the same since returning from the IL in September (9.30 ERA over six starts). After that, it’s either Dane Dunning on short rest or someone like Andrew Heaney or Martin Perez.

Luckily for Texas, though, they can worry about that knowing that they need just one win over the next two days to punch their ticket to the Division Series. As for Tampa, they looked wholly unprepared for the bright lights of the postseason, and now their once-historic season is on the brink.