Royce Lewis hits homers in each of his first two postseason at-bats

Playing for the first time since mid-September, the young Minnesota star touched off a party at Target Field with the first two home runs of the 2023 MLB postseason.

Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins hits a two run home run against Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 03, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

One of the big questions ahead of the Twins’ AL Wild Card showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays regarded the status of young Minnesota star Royce Lewis, one of the team’s best hitters who hadn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 19 after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury.

Early Tuesday afternoon, we got news that Lewis was on the team’s Wild Card roster and in the lineup for Game 1. In the bottom of the first inning, we got news that Lewis is feeling just fine:

Kevin Gausman missed on the inner half with a fastball, Lewis beat it to the spot and Target Field exploded after the ball sailed over the left-field wall for a two-run homer — the first long ball of the 2023 postseason.

A memorable playoff debut for anybody on its own. But was Lewis done? No, no he was not. He decided that he liked going yard in October so much that he’d do it again:

If you’re wondering whether that’s a historic feat, the answer is yes: Lewis is the first Twin to have a multi-homer game in the postseason since Gary Gaetti in the 1987 ALCS, which also happened to be his first two playoff at-bats. He’s also the first rookie to homer for Minnesota in October since 1991, the last time the team won the World Series.

This is just the latest in a string of magical moments for Lewis this season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft and one-time top prospect had his career derailed by tow consecutive ACL tears in 2021 and 2022. The second of those injuries caused him to miss the first two months of this season, but when the 24-year-old was on the field, he looked like a superstar in the making slashing .309/.372/.548 with 15 homers and 52 RBI in just 58 games. He was particularly unconscious in September, posting a 1.022 OPS with six homers — including three grand slams in the span of a week.

If his first two career playoff at-bats are any indication, a little hamstring strain wasn’t enough to cool him off.

