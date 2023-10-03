Report: Sixers G James Harden expected to join team at training camp soon

Philadelphia 76ers G James Harden has yet to join the team in Colorado for training camp. According to Shams Charania, Harden is expected to report to camp as soon as Tuesday.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden didn’t practice at Colorado State University on Tuesday but he’s expected to arrive in Colorado as soon as today to join training camp. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 3, 2023

The 76ers can fine Harden for failing report to camp as a player under contract, and there’s a provision in the CBA that the team could threaten to go forward with which would severely hamper Harden’s future. The guard’s trade request is still on the table and his preferred destination is still the Los Angeles Clippers, but there has not been any movement on a deal from either side. The 76ers want a return that would keep them in the contending circle, and that type of return just became harder to acquire with the Bucks grabbing Damian Lillard and the Celtics adding Jrue Holiday.

Harden will likely be moved by the deadline, because a malcontent can seriously hamper a team. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, though, so the 76ers can certainly explore other possibilities when it comes to a trade offer.