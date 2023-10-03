Should you drop Darren Waller in your fantasy football leagues?

The New York Giants looked abysmal in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 4, and that translated in the fantasy football realm. Tight end Darren Waller, who was considered to be a big-time addition to this offense, was completely missing from action. He finished the game with three catches on three targets for 21 yards. Two of those receptions came late when the game was all but over. Should you drop Waller from your roster in fantasy football after another underwhelming showing?

Fantasy football outlook: Giants TE Darren Waller

There wasn’t much going right for the Giants in general offensively, and a lot of it had to do with poor offensive line play. Star running back Saquon Barkley was also out, so that’s one less playmaker to take pressure off Waller. Nonetheless, this has been his worst performance of the season and he’s only topped 10 points in a week once. That was back in Week 2 during a furious comeback against the Cardinals. Another point of frustration among managers is Waller’s inability to find the endzone.

In fairness to Waller and Daniel Jones, there was little chance to get passes off in Monday’s game. Jones was often scrambling within a few seconds on each dropback, and it’s hard to go through progressions when you have to find a seam to keep the play alive almost immediately. We can chalk this up as an abnormal showing.

With Barkley set to come back and the offensive line potentially getting healthy again, there’s a chance this offense does come back. There’s games against the Dolphins and Bills where the Giants will need their offense to score to keep them in the contest. The schedule doesn’t look promising, with only the Raiders featuring a substandard defense before the Week 13 bye.

Verdict

It’s really tough to drop Waller outright given the talent and potential fixes for this offense when key players come back. That being said, it might be worth looking into other options on the waiver wire if you have room on your roster. Bucs TE Cade Otton is rostered in just 1.7% of ESPN leagues, while Falcons TE Jonnu Smith is rostered in just 0.4% of ESPN leagues. Some other players who might be available are Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson (24.5%), Seahawks TE Noah Fant (2.8%) and Bears TE Cole Kmet (68.4%).