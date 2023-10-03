Here are some quarterbacks you can add to replace Geno Smith in fantasy football

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith was force to leave Monday Night Football in Week 4 vs. the New York Giants due to a knee injury. He was ruled questionable to return and it’s unclear if he’ll miss any games. If that is the case, there’s a chance you’ll be looking for a QB replacement in fantasy football for Smith. Here are some options off the waiver wire.

Geno Smith injury: Fantasy football waiver wire adds at QB

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Rostered in 47% of leagues

Stroud has been very good for a surprising Texans team that is that is 2-2 and on a winning streak. Nico Collins appears to be a legit No. 1 WR. Tank Dell has been great through four games as a rookie. If the Texans are competitive, it’s because Stroud and the offense are performing. Even if Houston struggles and is down, that bodes well for the passing game. Despite being on less than 50% of rosters, Stroud is a top-10 fantasy QB through four games. He also has plenty of keeper upside at this point.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostered in 18% of leagues

Howell is a wild card week-to-week. But he played well enough against the Eagles in Week 4 to almost pull off the upset. Howell has at least 15 fantasy points in three of four games this season. It’s not great but it’s not a bad replacement for Geno in the short-term. Howell and the Commanders also have a pretty soft schedule coming up with matchups vs. the Bears, Seahawks, Giants and Falcons.

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Rostered in 5% of leagues

Believe it or not Dobbs is a top-16 QB in fantasy football through four games. So in deeper leagues, he’s a viable start. The Cardinals aren’t good but the offense isn’t all that bad. WR Michael Wilson has emerged as a legit threat and is playing like a No. 1. We all seemed to write off RB James Conner and he’s been great. Arizona has no incentive to rush QB Kyler Murray back, especially if Dobbs is playing fine. The Cardinals have a soft next three games against the Bengals, Rams and Seahawks.