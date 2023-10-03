Odds to win 2023 WNBA Finals: New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces

We could have fast-forwarded the 2023 WNBA season, because the Finals we all came to expect is here: The new look New York Liberty with Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu takes on the reigning, defending, undisputed champions in the Las Vegas Aces.

For fans of women’s basketball, this is a golden age. The toughest basketball league in the world to make a roster is the WNBA, but two teams have invested more in their rosters than anyone else. Joe Tsai of the Liberty and Mark Davis of the Aces are at the cutting edge of the sport, asking for more to be put into the game by their fellow franchisees. It’s no wonder they’ve been able to attract the kind of free agency talent needed to create two “super teams” that have been the class of the league all season.

The Liberty (32-8) averaged 107.8 points per 100 possessions while conceding just 97, with 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart becoming the highest-impact free agency signing in league history. Stewart averaged 23.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5% from the floor. Paired with the youngest superstar in the game in Sabrina Ionescu, an Oregon Duck with a best-selling Nike shoe already, they made for guard-big combination in the women’s game. Ionescu shot 44.8% from three-point range while tacking on 5.4 assists per contest.

The Aces (34-6) have home court advantage for the 2-2-1 format thanks to having the best mark in the league. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had a strong case for this season as well, averaging 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds on 55.7% shooting. But it’s the balance of the defending champs that has them back at the pinnacle of the league, with Kelsey Plum (18.7 points, 4.5 assists) and Chelsea Gray (15.3 points 7.3 assists) making for one of the best backcourts in league history. The Aces average 111.5 points per 100 possessions and gave up just 95.8, both the best marks in the league. It’s tough to beat a team that’s both the most efficient on offense and defense.

During the regular season the Aces won both home games (98-81 on June 29, 88-75 on August 17), but lost both the road trips to Brooklyn (99-61 on August 6, 94-85 on August 28).

Here are the odds to win the 2023 WNBA Finals, with Game 1 set for Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 p.m. on ABC.

Odds to win 2023 WNBA Finals

New York Liberty: +165

Las Vegas Aces: -200

Total games in 2023 WNBA Finals

3 Games: +230

4 Games: +150

5 Games: +150