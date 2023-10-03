How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Mansfield Town

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Tuesday against Mansfield Town. Wrexham managed to salvage a 3-3 draw against Crewe Alexandra in Saturday’s contest despite going down to 10 men.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Mansfield Town

Date: Tuesday, October 3

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham avoided back-to-back losses thanks to a stoppage time goal from Steven Fletcher, but the club will need a much better effort if it wants points out of this match. Mansfield Town have not lost a League Two contest yet and have a +8 goal differential on the season. They have three draws and two wins in their last five matches. Mansfield Town are two points ahead of Wrexham in the standings early this season. We’ll see if Wrexham can jump them with a win here.