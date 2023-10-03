What channel is Marlins vs. Phillies Wild Card Game 1 on and when does it start

The reigning NL Champion Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of this Wild Card series on Tuesday, October 3. The Phillies cruised to a 90-72 record to secure the first Wild Card spot in the National League while the Marlins squeezed into the postseason with an 84-77 record, which marks their second playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2003.

Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will get the start for Philadelphia while left-hander Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.63 ERA) is taking the mound for the Marlins. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Phillies step in as -162 favorites on the moneyline while Miami is at +136. The run total is set at 7.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Marlins vs. Phillies, Game 1 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.