What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Wild Card Game 1 on and when does it start

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers in this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Despite losing four games in a row to finish out the season, the D-Backs beat out the Cubs for a National League Wild Card bid. The Marlins jumped them in the standings, though, bumping Arizona to the sixth seed. The Brewers clinched the NL Central over the Cubs and the Reds, both of whom just barely missed out on a playoff berth.

Rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) will get the ball for Arizona in his postseason debut, while the Brewers turn to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39) after Brandon Woodruff was ruled out for the series with a shoulder injury. Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers, Game 1 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.