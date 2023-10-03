 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Blue Jays vs. Twins Wild Card Game 1 on and when does it start

The Twins host the Blue Jays in Game 1 of this Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers
Toronto Blue Jays First base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts during the MLB baseball regular season game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays on September 29, 2023, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, Canada. Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays will take on the No. 3 Minnesota Twins in this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Blue Jays wound up to the sixth seed in the AL playoffs by virtue of losing to the Rays on both Saturday and Sunday, avoiding a matchup with Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round. The Twins, meanwhile, have been more or less locked into the third seed for weeks by virtue of winning the moribund AL Central.

It’s a star-studded matchup on the mound, with Jays ace Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.16 ERA) going up against Twins righty Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.66). Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Blue Jays vs. Twins, Game 1 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 3
Game time: 4:38 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

