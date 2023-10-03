What channel is Rangers vs. Rays Wild Card Game 1 on and when does it start

The No. 5 Texas Rangers face the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of this best-of-three AL Wild Card series on Tuesday, October 3. First pitch is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. The Rays and Rangers each failed to clinch their respective divisions, but made it comfortably into the postseason as the top two Wild Card teams.

The Rays are set at -155 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers coming in at +130. Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers, and Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.53) will take the mound for the Rays. Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Rays, Game 1 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game time: 3:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.