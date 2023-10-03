How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers in Wild Card series Game 1 via live stream on ESPN2

ESPN2 will host Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) will get the ball for Arizona in his postseason debut, while the Brewers turn to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39) after Brandon Woodruff was ruled out for the series with a shoulder injury.

The D-backs didn’t inspire a ton of confidence with the way they entered October, losing four straight to end the year and sliding all the way to the sixth seed in the NL playoff bracket. Arizona surprised just about everybody by getting to this point, though, and they’ll have the best player on the field in star rookie Corbin Carroll and a true ace in Zac Gallen going in Game 2 tomorrow. If they can get contributions from guys like Ketel Marte and Christian Walker, they could surprise.

Milwaukee’s status as NL dark horse took a big hit on Monday with the news that Woodruff wouldn’t appear in this series, and possibly the entire postseason, with a shoulder injury. Burnes and Freddy Peralta are still an excellent one-two atop the rotation, and Christian Yelich has quietly enjoyed a nice bounce-back season, but an offense that already had a tough time scoring runs is going to be asked to shoulder more of the load if the Brewers want to make a deep run.

The Brewers enter as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +150. The run total is set at 8.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Brewers -180, Diamondbacks +150

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.