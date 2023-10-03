How to watch Marlins vs. Phillies in Wild Card series Game 1 via live stream on ESPN

ESPN will host Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Zach Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies after completing a strong regular season with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 innings. Lefty Jesus Luzardo is getting the start for the Marlins, as he held a 3.63 ERA with 208 strikeouts in 178.2 innings this year.

The Marlins are one of the biggest surprises to make the postseason, and they got the job done with pitching and defense. Infielder Luis Arraez won the batting title with a .354 average. He tweaked his ankle late in the season but should be ready for Game 1. Overall, the Marlins’ offense rank 20th in wRC+, with their bullpen’s 4.07 FIP ranking 13th in baseball — a big reason why they’ve gone 33-13 in one-run games.

The Phillies are looking to defend their National League crown beginning with this best-of-3 Wild Card series against the Marlins. Philadelphia boasts the 10th-best offense in the regular season with a 105 wRC+. They ranked eighth in homers thanks in large part to Kyle Schwarber blasting 47 round-trippers (second-most in MLB) plus five others topping 20 bombs this year. The Phillies’ bullpen has been solid this year while ranking fifth overall with a 3.88 FIP.

The Phillies will look to out-slug Miami while the Marlins will try to keep this a low-scoring game with enough timely hits to put them over the top.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Phillies check in as -162 moneyline favorites in Game 1, with Miami at +136. The over/under is listed at 7.5.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo at Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Phillies -162, Marlins +136

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.