How to watch Rangers vs. Rays in Wild Card series Game 1 via live stream on ABC

ABC will host Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 1 between the No. 5 Texas Rangers and the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, with first pitch set for 3:08 at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers, and Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.53) will take the mound for the Rays.

The Rangers wrapped up their regular season dropping three of four games to the Mariners in their final series. However, before that weekend, they’d won seven of their last eight. The Rangers are the underdogs to win the series, coming in at +135 — largely thanks to a depleted pitching staff. The Rangers currently have several of their starting pitchers on the IL, including Jon Gray and Max Scherzer.

The Rays finished their regular season winning four of their final five games in two series against the Blue Jays and the Red Sox. They come in at -160 to win this series. The Rays are hoping to see several of the players on their injured list return for the series, including 1B/OF Luke Raley and OF Jose Siri.

The Rays are set at -155 on the moneyline to win this game at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers installed at +130.

Rangers vs. Rays Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 3:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Rays -155, Rangers +130

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.