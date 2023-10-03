Best bye week replacements for WR Tee Higgins ahead of Week 5

As if the season couldn’t get any more dire for the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a rib injury in last week’s loss to the Tennesee Titans. The team received some promising good news early in the week, as he apparently suffered just one broken rib. While not completely ruled out for Week 5, fantasy managers should play it by ear in case the Bengals opt to sit Higgins out of precaution.

If you’re looking to fill the void left by Tee Higgins, consider these names with favorable matchups heading into Week 5

Michael Wilson vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cardinals rookie receiver exploded in Week 4, securing all seven of his targets for 76 yards and two scores. He also played 70 percent of the offensive snaps, which underscores his prominent role in Arizona’s offense moving forward. The Bengals have held their own against opposing receivers, however, their season appears on the brink of a tailspin.

If anything, the Cardinals being forced to throw early and often would work well in Wilson’s favor.

Jameson Williams vs. Carolina Panthers

This move is a bit of a long-term play, but with Williams set to return from his suspension, the expectation is that he’ll play a pivotal role in the offense going forward. The No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had a 41-yard receiving touchdown last season, illustrating his big-play potential in fantasy leagues and the ability to stretch the field in Detroit’s offense.

The pairing with Jared Goff works well in his favor, as he’s fifth in deep passing grade and second in deep adjusted completion rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

Treylon Burks vs. Indianapolis Colts

Burks is averaging just 5.6 PPR fantasy points this season, but if there was one matchup to leverage him for it would be Week 5. The Titans wideout goes up against a Colts defense that, heading into Week 4, was allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Puka Nacua just bulldozed them this past week, so there’s a chance Burks can cash in on the advantage in some way shape, or form.