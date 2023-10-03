CJ Stroud worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5

CJ Stroud is quickly adjusting to NFL life and has had the best performance of any rookie quarterback so far this season. Stroud and the Texans beat the Steelers 30-6 in Week 4 and now have two consecutive wins under their belts. Houston takes on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

Texans QB CJ Stroud: Week 5 waiver wire

Stroud started things off on a shaky note but has added up 20 or more fantasy points for three consecutive weeks now, and should be able to repeat the feat again as he faces the Falcons this week. Stroud completed 16 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in Week 4. He has six passing touchdowns and no interceptions after four weeks of the season, and he has clearly established a good rhythm with several of his receiving options.

Stroud is rostered in just 30.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues.