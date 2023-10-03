Napoli vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Last year’s Serie A champions Napoli will host Real Madrid in Champions League action on Matchday 2. Napoli and Real Madrid both made the quarterfinal round in last year’s Champions League, but did not meet. Napoli enter this match after a 4-0 win over Lecce in Serie A play, while Real Madrid got a 3-0 win over Girona in La Liga action.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Napoli v. Real Madrid

Date: Tuesday, October 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Napoli: +165

Draw: +265

Real Madrid: +155

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid +155

Both squads got wins on Matchday 1, setting up an exciting clash in Naples. There’s a lot of drama surrounding Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and the club, but it appears that noise has been silenced ahead of this match.

Napoli are behind both Milan clubs in the Serie A standings but have a +10 goal differential. Osimhen leads the way with five goals for the club, but don’t discount Matteo Politano and Piotr Zielinski. Politano has three goals while Zielinski has two goals and two assists on the year.

On the flip side, Real Madrid have been over the moon with new signing Jude Bellingham. He’s got six goals and two assists on the season and has often delivered the breakthrough for Los Blancos late in games. Real Madrid have just one loss in league play and have maintained their pace with Barcelona at the top of the table. Vinicius Jr. comes back for the Spanish side at the right time, but we’ll see exactly how much run he gets.

In the battle between Napoli’s high-powered attack and Real Madrid’s lockdown defense, take the road team to get all three points in this Matchday 2 contest.