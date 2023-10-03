How to watch Champions League Matchday 2 on TV and via livestream

Champions League action for the 2023-24 tournament continues with Matchday 2. There weren’t many major upsets on Matchday 1, although Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain both got key results in their matches against Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund respectively. Here’s a look at the full schedule for Matchday 2 in the Champions League.

All the Champions League matches will be available online on Paramount+, with select contests airing on CBS Sports Network.

Matchday 2 schedule

Tuesday, October 3

Union Berlin vs. SC Braga - 12:45 p.m. ET

RB Salzburg vs. Real Sociedad - 12:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Benfica - 3 p.m. ET

PSV Eindhoven vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m. ET

FC Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich - 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Manchester United vs. Galatasaray - 3 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET

Lens vs. Arsenal - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 4

Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord - 12:45 p.m. ET

Antwerp FC vs. Shakhtar Donetsk - 12:45 p.m. ET

Crvena Zvezda vs. Young Boys - 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City - 3 p.m. ET

FC Porto vs. Barcelona - 3 p.m. ET

Celtic vs. Lazio - 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network