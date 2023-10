How to watch 2023 cricket World Cup on TV and live stream

The 2023 cricket World Cup begins in early October with a rematch of the 2019 final kicking off the competition. The last three World Cups have been won by the host country, which will give India fans some reason to believe their team can lift the title in 2023. There will be a group stage with 10 teams where everyone will play each other. The top four teams from the group stage will advance to the semifinal round.

Fans can catch all the action on Willow TV. You can also check out the matches online at willow.tv, although you’ll need a subscriber login. If there are two matches on the same day, one of those matches will air on Willow Xtra.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2023 World Cup.

Group Stage

Thursday, October 5

England vs. New Zealand - 4:30 a.m. ET

Friday, October 6

Pakistan vs. Netherlands - 4:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 7

Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan - 1 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. Sri Lanka - 4:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 8

Australia vs. India - 4:30 a.m. ET

Monday, October 9

New Zealand vs. Netherlands - 4:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, October 10

England vs. Bangladesh - 1 a.m. ET

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka - 4:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 11

India vs. Afghanistan - 4:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, October 12

Australia vs. South Africa - 4:30 a.m. ET

Friday, October 13

Bangladesh vs. New Zealand - 4:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 14

India vs. Pakistan - 4:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 15

England vs. Afghanistan - 4:30 a.m. ET

Monday, October 16

Australia vs. Sri Lanka - 4:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, October 17

South Africa vs. Netherlands - 4:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 18

Afghanistan vs. New Zealand - 4:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, October 19

Bangladesh vs. India - 4:30 a.m. ET

Friday, October 20

Australia vs. Pakistan - 4:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 21

Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka - 1 a.m. ET

England vs. South Africa - 4:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 22

India vs. New Zealand - 4:30 a.m. ET

Monday, October 23

Afghanistan vs. Pakistan - 4:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, October 24

South Africa vs. Bangladesh - 4:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25

Australia vs. Netherlands - 4:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, October 26

England vs. Sri Lanka - 4:30 a.m. ET

Friday, October 27

South Africa vs. Pakistan - 4:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 28

Australia vs. New Zealand - 1 a.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Bangladesh - 4:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 29

India vs. England - 4:30 a.m. ET

Monday, October 30

Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka - 4:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, October 31

Bangladesh vs. Pakistan - 4:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1

New Zealand vs. South Africa - 4:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 2

India vs. Sri Lanka - 4:30 a.m. ET

Friday, November 3

Netherlands vs. Afghanistan - 4:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 4

New Zealand vs. Pakistan - 1 a.m. ET

England vs. Australia - 4:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 5

India vs. South Africa - 3:30 a.m. ET

Monday, November 6

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka - 3:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7

Australia vs. Afghanistan - 3:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8

England vs. Netherlands - 3:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 9

New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka - 3:30 a.m. ET

Friday, November 10

Afghanistan vs. South Africa - 3:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 11

Australia vs. Bangladesh - 12 a.m. ET

England vs. Pakistan - 3:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 12

India vs. Netherlands - 3:30 a.m. ET

Knockout Stage

Wednesday, November 15

Semifinal 1 - 3:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 16

Semifinal 2 - 3:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 19

Final - 3:30 a.m. ET