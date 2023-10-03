D/STs to stream in fantasy football for Week 5

With four teams off the schedule for the first bye week of the NFL season, it could force fantasy managers to pivot on D/ST. With star groups such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the lineup, there should still be more than a few intriguing matchups to capitalize on defensively.

Heading into Week 5, here are a few D/ST streamers to consider as fantasy managers look to finalize their lineups.

Fantasy football D/ST streamers for Week 5

Packers D/ST, vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Rostership: 38.7% ESPN

The Raiders are stumbling amid a three-game losing streak, and to make matters worse, have a quarterback conundrum on their hands. Perhaps Jimmy Garoppolo can make it out of concussion protocol. If not, it’s either the veteran Brian Hoyer or the rookie Aidan O’Connell, who faced a steep learning curve in Week 4. On the heels of six sacks by Khalil Mack, the Chargers D/ST logged 16.0 fantasy points against this Raiders team last week.

Commanders D/ST, vs. Chicago Bears

Rostership: 18.9% ESPN

After back-to-back tough matchups against Super Bowl contenders, the Commanders have been gifted with an incredibly soft matchup with the spiraling Bears. Sure, Justin Fields and Chicago appeared to wake up against the Broncos, but Washington boasts a much more well-rounded defense in comparison. This team is capable of capitalizing on turnovers, as they scored 12.0 fantasy points in a Week 1 win over the Cardinals.

Broncos D/ST, vs. Jets

Rostership: 6.7% ESPN

Zach Wilson put on a show and arguably outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Week 4. So, can the former No. 2 overall pick do it again? It’s worth shorting that stock and taking the Broncos' defense to give Wilson fits in their Week 5 matchup. Denver totaled four sacks, one interception, and a fumble recovery in Week 4, and they could play desperate football as they stare at a 1-3 record through four games.

Lions D/ST, vs. Carolina Panthers

Rostership: 4.7% ESPN

Thanks to the rising play of Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit’s defense has stepped up their level of efficiency over the last two weeks. That includes a Week 3 performance in which they had the second most defensive fantasy points. The Panthers, and namely Bryce Young, are averaging 3.67 sacks allowed per game so far, which ranks eighth-most in the league. Until we see better pass protection in Carolina, play the “whoever faces Bryce Young” card when choosing your D/ST streamer.