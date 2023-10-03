Tight ends to stream in fantasy football for Week 5

Finding suitable starting tight ends in fantasy football is a season-long conundrum, but the arrival of bye weeks throws another wrench into the mix. This week, the likes of Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., and Noah Fant will all be off the schedule, forcing some managers to make a last-second pivot.

If you fall into that category, we have a few options to consider as you set your lineups for Week 5.

Fantasy football TE streamers for Week 5

Dalton Schultz, Texans vs. Falcons

Rostership: 54.6% ESPN

It’s taken a few weeks, but Schultz may have finally woken up with a 10.2 fantasy performance in last week’s win over the Steelers. The veteran tight end has no shortage of competition in Houston’s receiving room, but this week’s matchup bodes well in his favor. The Falcons are giving up 56.5 receiving yards per game to tight ends and 8.7 fantasy points per contest to the position, with the latter clocking in as the eighth-most in the league.

Dalton Kincaid, Bills vs. Jaguars

Rostership: 52.4% ESPN

Kincaid finished with a quiet four-catch, 27-yard performance in a blowout win over the Dolphins. But fantasy managers should be more encouraged by seeing five targets as opposed to Dawson Knox’s lone look of the afternoon. He’ll now prepare to face a Jaguars defense that saw the Falcons throw 36.7% of their passes to the tight end position last week, which bodes well for Kincaid’s chances of getting more looks.

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Patriots

Rostership: 8.5% ESPN

Usage at the tight position will always be valuable in fantasy football, no matter what shape or form. With Derek Carr less than 100 percent, Hill threw a pass, saw a target, and ran the ball four times in a Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers. Against a disciplined Bill Belichick defense, look for more creativity from Hill in the offense, especially if Carr is limited, or worse, can’t go in Week 5.

Jonnu Smith, Falcons vs. Texans

Rostership: 0.4% ESPN

Perhaps this is a sign of the end times as Smith has been a more reliable TE1 for the Falcons as opposed to, yes, Kyle Pitts. The veteran tight end has at least six targets in three straight games, which means he’s getting more attention from Desmond Ridder as opposed to the talented top-10 pick. Falcons fans may gripe, but the volume of targets is incredibly valuable for fantasy managers, especially those in need of a desperate streamer this week.