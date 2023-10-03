Quarterbacks to stream in fantasy football for Week 5

The first bye week of the fantasy football season has officially arrived, which means the likes of Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, and Geno Smith will all be off the radar in Week 5. Thankfully, there should be no shortage of advantageous matchups to leverage for replacements, so long as you know where to look.

Below are a few viable quarterback streamers to consider as you finalize your Week 5 fantasy lineups.

Fantasy football QB streamers for Week 5

Jordan Love, Packers vs. Raiders

Rostership: 61.5% ESPN

Love’s performance last week against the Lions was by no means pretty, and yet, he managed to produce his fourth straight game north of 17.5 fantasy points. Things get much easier, even on the road, as he faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The Silver and Black are allowing 20.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which ranks top 10 in the NFL. He’ll also face a much more porous secondary, allowing him to capitalize on big plays through the air.

C.J. Stroud, Texans vs. Falcons

Rostership: 32.0% ESPN

Stroud may have a case to be a lock-in starter at this point, but for now, he’s easily a confident streamer option in Week 5. The No. 2 overall pick has been QB13 in fantasy so far this season, and he’s coming off another 300-plus yard performance for the second time in the last four weeks. He’ll face an average Atlanta Falcons defense that is giving up 15.6 fantasy points to quarterbacks, and he has no shortage of weapons to help elevate Nico Collins and the emerging Tank Dell on the outside.

Sam Howell, Commanders vs. Bears

Rostership: 8.9% ESPN

Howell is coming off a 19.6 fantasy point performance in which he threw for 290 yards and a touchdown while adding six carries for 40 yards on the ground. He totaled that production against a talented Eagles defense, so naturally, his reward is facing a soft matchup with the Bears. Chicago is allowing 21.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the second-most in the NFL.

Zach Wilson, Jets vs. Broncos

Rostership: 1.9% ESPN

Seeing Wilson outplay Patrick Mahomes in primetime was not on anyone’s bingo card, and yet it happened in Week 4. The former No. 2 overall pick put together a 19.2 fantasy point performance against Kansas City, which easily marked his season-best and his first double-digit scoring output of the year. Wilson has an excellent shot at a sequel performance as he faces the Broncos in Week 5, who are giving up the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (24.8).