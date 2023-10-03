Breaking down the top 28 kickers in Week 5 fantasy football rankings

Week 4 is in the books and kickers kicked football through goalposts more often than not once again. Your crazy fantasy kicker number for today is 26. Justin Tucker, the best kicker in the league is 26th in fantasy kicker points. This shows you just how tough it is to pick fantasy kickers each week.

Teams on bye

Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Streaming options for Week 5

Will Lutz vs. New York Jets

The Jets have a good defense, but they’re still consistently allowing teams to get into field goal range. Teams have tried 15 field goals against them, which is by far the highest in the league. This week they go on the road to Denver, where we know kickers can get some extra distance.

Matt Prater vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cardinals have plenty of weaknesses on their team, but they’ve managed to stay in games with the help of QB Joshua Dobbs this season. That’s allowed Prater to have some fantasy relevancy this season, ranking 8th overall. The Bengals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers and the Cardinals will be in the dry desert air.

Week 5 fantasy football kicker rankings