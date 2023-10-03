Breaking down the top 28 D/STs in Week 5 fantasy football rankings

In Week 3 we saw the unstoppable Cowboys defense stopped by Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals in a huge letdown game for Dallas. The Cowboys turned that around in Week 4 when they scored two defensive touchdowns against the Mac Jones led Patriots.It just goes to show you how fickle D/STs can be in fantasy. But it also shows us that the Cowboys are still right up their with the elite defenses despite a bad game.

We also had some not-so-great defenses put up good D/ST numbers this week, as the Panthers, Vikings and Jaguars’ D/STs were all able to score touchdowns. Desmond Ridder, Mac Jones, Bryce Young, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Aiden O’Connel were all useful quarterbacks to target with D/STs this week.

Teams on bye

Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Streaming options for Week 5

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

Thursday Night Football could be ugly this week, but that’s true every week. We saw Justin Fields turn things around last week against the Broncos, but we’ve also seen the Bears and Field look miserable on offense. The Commanders can get to the quarterback, ranking sixth in sacks and sack percentage.

Week 5 fantasy football D/ST rankings