Breaking down the top 30 TEs in Week 5 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Week 4 once again reminded us just how weird and inconsistent the tight end position is in fantasy. Bears TE Cole Kmet lead the way with seven receptions, 85 yards and two touchdowns. Kmet hadn’t caught a touchdown or topped 44 receiving yards this season. Drew Ogletree, he plays for the Colts if you were wondering, was the fifth best fantasy tight end with three receptions and a touchdown. Jonnu Smith, who now plays with the Falcons, was the third best fantasy tight end with six receptions for 95 yards. He is supposed to be the No. 2 tight end behind Kyle Pitts, but he has outscored Pitts in every game this season. Should we eliminate the tight end position? Sure, why not. This is ugly stuff!

Teams on bye

Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Injury news to monitor

Pat Freiermuth is dealing with a hamstring injury and reportedly will miss a couple games. Darnell Washington could see some run with him out, but probably isn’t worth a pickup at this point.

Tyler Higbee played through a thumb injury in their overtime win against the Colts. He should be okay.

Week 5 fantasy football TE rankings