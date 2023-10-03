Breaking down the top 95 WRs in Week 5 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Week 4 is over and it’s time to move on to Week 5. There were some huge games for wide receivers in Week 4 with some usual names like A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, and Justin Jefferson. But, we also have the Cardinals Michael Wilson and the Rams superstar rookie Puka Nacua putting up huge numbers as well.

Teams on bye

Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Injury news to monitor

Cooper Kupp will begin his practice window as he tries to return from his hamstring injury. He likely won’t play this week, but there is a slim possibility.

Tee Higgins has a cracked rib, but he believes he can play through the injury. The team will likely hold him back to get him healthy, but we’ll see once practices start this week.

Week 5 fantasy football WR rankings