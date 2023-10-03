Breaking down the top 88 RBs in Week 5 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Christian McCaffrey was his usual self, totaling 177 yards and finding the endzone four times. That pushed him to the top of the fantasy running backs list, but we did finally see Josh Jacobs put up a big game as he scored two touchdowns, getting the majority of his production through the air. It’s good to see him getting back into the swing of things.

Teams on bye

Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor could return to face the Titans this week now that his four weeks on the PUP are over.

Saquon Barkley was downgraded to doubtful before their Monday Night Football matchup with the Seahawks. It seems like he will be able to go against Miami in Week 5, but nothing is for sure.

Elijah Mitchell missed last week after suffering a knee injury in practice. The extent of that injury is unknown at this point, but we should learn more once practice reports start coming out.

Week 5 fantasy football RB rankings