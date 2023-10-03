 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down the top 88 RBs in Week 5 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

We take a look at Week 5 RB rankings for fantasy football leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 34-20. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey was his usual self, totaling 177 yards and finding the endzone four times. That pushed him to the top of the fantasy running backs list, but we did finally see Josh Jacobs put up a big game as he scored two touchdowns, getting the majority of his production through the air. It’s good to see him getting back into the swing of things.

Teams on bye

Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor could return to face the Titans this week now that his four weeks on the PUP are over.

Saquon Barkley was downgraded to doubtful before their Monday Night Football matchup with the Seahawks. It seems like he will be able to go against Miami in Week 5, but nothing is for sure.

Elijah Mitchell missed last week after suffering a knee injury in practice. The extent of that injury is unknown at this point, but we should learn more once practice reports start coming out.

Week 5 fantasy football RB rankings

More From DraftKings Network