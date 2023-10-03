Breaking down the top 28 QBs in Week 5 fantasy football rankings

As usual, Week 4 was all about the rushing TDs for the top quarterbacks. Josh Allen, Anthony Richardson and Lamar Jackson were the Top 3 QBs in fantasy and each found the end zone at least once. As usual, the upside of rushing quarterbacks trumps the quarterbacks who can give you 250+ and 2-3 passing touchdowns each week.

Teams on bye

Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Injury news to monitor

Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol early in the week, but could be cleared in time to start against the Packers on Monday Night Football.

Kenny Pickett has a bone bruise on his knee that could keep him out a game, but we don’t have any solid timetable for his return. We’ll have to see if he practices or not. Mitch trubisky would get the start if not.

Joe Burrow has played through his calf injury, but there is no doubt he needs to rest it. It doesn’t look like he will get that chance though. Continue to consider him a fantasy sit until he shows he can throw it deep.

Week 5 fantasy football QB rankings