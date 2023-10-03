Breaking down the top 215 flex options in Week 5 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Your flex kings for Week 4 are led by Christian McCaffrey, who was the 49ers main offensive weapon against the Arizona Cardinals after putting up 177 yards and four touchdowns on the day. It will take a few more games like that to truly put him as strong MVP candidate, but his name is in there with the quarterbacks, as it should be.

The Lions David Montgomery found the end zone three times on Thursday night, much to the chagrin of those rostering Jahmyr Gibbs. He’ll be somewhat touchdown dependent, but the Lions are playing well enough to believe they’ll be around the goal line enough this season.

Teams on bye

Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Injury news to monitor

Saquon Barkley was downgraded to doubtful before their Monday Night Football matchup with the Seahawks. It seems like he will be able to go against Miami in Week 5, but nothing is for sure.

Cooper Kupp will begin his practice window as he tries to return from his hamstring injury. He likely won’t play this week, but there is a slim possibility.

Elijah Mitchell missed last week after suffering a knee injury in practice. The extent of that injury is unknown at this point, but we should learn more once practice reports start coming out.

Tee Higgins has a cracked rib, but he believes he can play through the injury. The team will likely hold him back to get him healthy, but we’ll see once practices start this week.

Pat Freiermuth has a hamstring injury that took him out of their Week 4 loss to the Texans. There haven’t been any updates on the severity of his injury at this point.

Players returning

Jonathan Taylor will return to practice this week and start his 21-day practice window. All indications are that he’s in shape and healthy, so there is a decent chance he suits up against the Titans. It’s a tough matchup and he probably won’t be ready for a big workload, so caution would be advised if he plays.

Jameson Williams had his suspension shortened and could return this week. It’s worth grabbing him in fantasy, but we should take a wait to see approach on starting him.

Week 5 fantasy football flex rankings