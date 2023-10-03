Kickers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL season is already to Week 5 which is crazy to believe. Fantasy football teams are operating from each other, but it still is relatively early. If you don’t have a Justin Tucker or Harrison Butker type of kicker, there is a good chance that you’re rolling with waiver wire pick ups.

Here are some kickers on the waiver wire that you should consider picking up in Week 5.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Kicker pickups for Week 5

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Rostership: 34%

The young kicker has been great for the Cowboys this season. You know the Cowboys will score points, but they need a solid kicker which they felt like Brett Maher couldn't be for them after the struggles in the playoffs. Aubrey has been great with his opportunities and should be added on the waiver wire this week if he’s still out there in your league.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 19%

Maher has been great this season. As I noted above, he had major struggles for the Cowboys in the playoffs last year and they chose to move on from him. He has made three field goals in every game so far for the Rams and added extra points in every game as well. The Rams offense will always score points, so while Maher is having success, it’d be a good idea to take a chance on him.

Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns

Rostership: 10.2%

Hopkins has been perfect with his opportunities this year. He has missed just one kick on the year while knocking eight through the uprights. The Browns offense isn't good, but they should be good enough to continue to get field goal opportunities. Their defense is also good enough to keep them in games where kicking field goals makes sense.

Riley Patterson, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 9.9%

The Lions offense is stellar and will score a ton of points as the season goes on. Patterson hasn’t had a ton of opportunities this season, however he is 5-5 in his field goal opportunities. He is also making a ton of extra points as he has made 10 in his last three games. I would expect Patterson’s field goal opportunities to go up as they play better defenses.