D/STs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL season is cruising along as we’re already coming up on Week 5. Fantasy football will get harder over the next few weeks as we will start to see teams go on bye week. It is also early enough to get rid of kickers or defenses and move onto a new one.

Below we take a look at some of the best defensive options on the waiver wire for Week 5.

Fantasy football waiver wire: D/ST pickups for Week 5

Washington Commanders D/ST

Rostership: 18.9%

The Commanders have a solid defense, but don't get their credit because of how bad they’ve been in the past. It seems they’re still figuring some things out, but they’ll improve as the season goes on. Over the next three weeks, they play the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Giants. They will probably be one of the top scoring defenses over that time period.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST

Rostership: 7%

The Colts front seven is one of the best in football, but struggled a bit against the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 5, the Colts will face off against their divisional rival Tennessee Titans. They will have their hands full against Derrick Henry, but he's struggled a bit this season. In Week 6 and Week 7, they face the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns. The Jaguars are tough, but the Browns offense is terrible.

Denver Broncos D/ST

Rostership: 6.7%

This is not a long term thing, but may be worth picking up for this week. They’re coming off a game where they scored a touchdown, forced two turnovers, and added four sacks. They play the New York Jets this week and who knows what they will show. You have to imagine Denver’s defense will continue to improve. I think they get after Wilson a few times in this matchup.

Detroit Lions D/ST

Rostership: 4.7%

The Lions have been one of the best defenses in the NFL to this point. They hav 12 sacks in the last two weeks and will take on a bad Carolina Panthers offensive line this week. I have a feeling the pressure on the quarterback will continue in Week 5. Many were scared from how bad they were defensively last season, but it seems they’ve figured things out on that side.