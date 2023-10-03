Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire for 2-QB leagues in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

This past weekend of NFL action may have been a beacon of hope for fantasy managers in 2-QB leagues. In many instances, it was the underdog quarterbacks that outshined their star counterparts, or the very least, made easy work of tough defensive matchups. In the aftermath, it gives fantasy managers more than a few options to consider as they bolster their 2-QB fantasy rosters.

Here are a few signal-callers worth picking up off the waiver wire heading into Week 5.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for 2-QB leagues in Week 5

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Rostership: 32.0% ESPN

To say Stroud has been good through the first quarter of his NFL career would be an understatement. The No. 2 overall pick has been QB13 in fantasy so far this season, and he’s coming off another 300-plus yard performance for the second time in the last four weeks. He’ll face an average Atlanta Falcons defense that is giving up 15.6 fantasy points to quarterbacks, with the Texans rookie possessing some real staying power as a starter moving forward.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 12.7% ESPN

Mayfield and the Bucs are heading into their bye week, but it could serve as an opportune time to add another passer in 2-QB leagues. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16.8 fantasy points per game, which is his highest mark since the 2020 season. He’s also coming off a season-high 22.94 fantasy performance against a talented Saints defense, which means there’s no better time to take advantage of the momentum in his favor.

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 2.1% ESPN

The truth of the matter is that with Dobbs at quarterback, the Cardinals are actually not a bad team. At the very least, they remain competitive, which means Arizona’s signal-caller is especially relevant in 2-QB leagues. Dobbs just dropped 23 fantasy points on an elite 49ers defense, and now faces a Bengals team whose season could be on the precipice of collapse. Dobbs is looking sharp in Arizona’s offense, making him an incredibly valuable bargain on the weekly.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Rostership: 1.9% ESPN

Believe it or not, Wilson played like the better quarterback across from Patrick Mahomes in Week 4. The former No. 2 overall pick put together a 19.2 fantasy point performance against Kansas City, which easily marked his season-best and his first double-digit scoring output of the year. Wilson has an excellent shot at a sequel performance as he faces the Broncos in Week 5, who are giving up the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (24.8).