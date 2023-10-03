Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5

As the NFL regular season flips the page toward Week 5, the impending bye week has no greater impact on a position than the wide receivers. With four teams out of action, big names such as Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, and D.K. Metcalf will be out of lineups for this week.

If you’re in need of a plug-in option or need to desperately replace a player whose status is up in the air due to injury, we have a few names that should be at the top of your waiver bid list.

Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 47.0% ESPN

Palmer now has back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances, including a 10.7 PPR outing against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. The Chargers wideout saw eight targets, managing to haul in three of them for 77 yards. While Los Angeles looks to bring rookie Quentin Johnston along slowly, Palmer should be on everyone’s fantasy radar to capitalize off of Mike Williams’ season-ending injury.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Rostership: 43.1% ESPN

Boyd has topped double-digit fantasy scoring in just one game this season, but his role could greatly expand in the short term. Tee Higgins appears likely to miss at least the Bengals’ Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, which means Boyd will elevate himself in the pecking order. Arizona has given up 19.0 fantasy points per game to receivers, which means Boyd could have a solid outing on Sunday.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Rostership: 32.0% ESPN

It’s somewhat baffling that Stroud is still so readily available in fantasy leagues heading into Week 5. The No. 2 overall pick now has three straight games of 20 or more fantasy points, with the latter coming against a talented Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Stroud threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4, and his ceiling should only increase given the number of weapons around him in Nico Collins and the emerging Tank Dell.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 16.3% ESPN

This move is a bit of a long-term play, but with Williams set to return from his suspension, the expectation is that he’ll play a pivotal role in the offense going forward. Head coach Dan Campbell said he’ll likely get work this Sunday, though his volume of snaps may be limited to start out with. The No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had a 41-yard receiving touchdown last season, illustrating his big-play potential in fantasy leagues.