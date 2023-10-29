Taysom Hill worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9

With Week 9 of the NFL season on the horizon, four teams will be on their bye week, thus forcing fantasy managers to pivot at the tight end position. George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and Evan Engram will be out of action, but after another strong performance in Week 8, New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill is once again on the fantasy radar.

Is Hill worth a look off the waiver wire this week? We break down his fantasy upside for Week 9 and ahead.

Saints TE Taysom Hill: Week 9 waiver wire

Hill is rostered in 14.6 percent of ESPN leagues and 35 percent of Yahoo leagues ahead of Week 9. The Swiss army knife of the Saints' offense had just one reception for 14 yards, but added nine carries for 63 yards and two rushing scores to total 22.46 PPR fantasy points in Week 8. From an expanded lookback, it continued a three-week streak of double-digit fantasy points, after Hill finished with 12.26 and 16.8 PPR points in the two weeks prior.

Classically, Hill has managed to stay fantasy-relevant despite the variation in receiving targets week to week. For fantasy managers needing a traditional tight end, this represents a bit of a risk as the best option is to fill your starting tight end spot with someone who has, at least, a solid floor.

Nonetheless, Hill’s tendency to remain involved in the running game is what should have fantasy managers at the very least intrigued. He’s averaging 4.8 carries per game this season, and given how the Saints offense has looked to start the season, Hill could remain a fixture as a means to light a spark each week. Though he’s not an established pass-catcher, nor an established runner, he simply finds ways to get into the end zone.

For that reason alone, Hill should be treated as a TE2 / flex option at best heading into Week 9. Fantasy managers who are impacted by the bye week can consider Hill as a desperate replacement. Otherwise, the Saints tight end could be valued as a flex option with some intriguing upside, albeit with an established low floor.