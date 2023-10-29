Commanders WR Jahan Dotson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9

The Washington Commanders surprisingly gave the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles a fight in Week 7, falling 38-31 in a high-scoring affair. Among the players who had a breakout performance was second-year wideout Jahan Dotson, who has suddenly emerged into fantasy starter consideration.

We break down Dotson’s fantasy upside heading into Week 9 and determine whether he’s worth picking up off the waiver wire.

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson: Week 9 waiver wire

Dotson is rostered in 51.4 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues and 51 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues ahead of Week 9. After being off the fantasy radar for much of this season, Dotson easily had his best game of the season, catching eight of 10 targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles. Dotson logged 24.8 PPR fantasy points, which easily marked a season-high.

The explosive performance was encouraging, but it’s keen to note the larger picture. Dotson’s Week 8 performance was just the second game all season in which he finished with double-digit fantasy points. The other occasion was back in Week 4 when he finished with 12.7 PPR fantasy points.

One game is not enough to make the case that Dotson has suddenly carved out an established role in a Commanders receiving room that boasts Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Logan Thomas. Dotson may be rostered in nearly half of fantasy leagues, but he’s starting in fewer than five percent of ESPN leagues for a reason. If fantasy managers to pick him up off waivers, do so as only a bench addition to monitor moving forward.