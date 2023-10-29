Amon-Ra St. Brown listed as questionable ahead of Week 8 vs. Raiders

The Detroit Lions will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8’s edition of Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been added to the team’s injury report and is now listed as questionable due to an illness. It’s never a good sign when players are late adds to the report, but hopefully, Detroit’s top pass-catcher can shake-off the injury and be good to go for Monday’s primetime matchup.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (illness) has been added to the Game Status Report and is listed as Questionable for Monday’s game vs. Las Vegas. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 29, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

The problem with the St. Brown news is that it came during the early slate of the Sunday games. If you roster St. Brown, this news is concerning, and you’re likely worried about whether or not he can play on Monday night. Luckily, it’s an illness and likely an overestimation of his actual status.

Still, if he can’t play, your options will be limited. For now, keep St. Brown in your lineup and try to move him down to your flex spot if you can. If he is active, play him. If St. Brown sits, you can choose between Detroit and Las Vegas pass-catchers. Josh Reynolds, Jakobi Meyers, and Jameson Williams would be the targets in that order.