Joel Embiid set to rest in 76ers home opener

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to rest center Joel Embiid for the team’s home opener Sunday, with the contest being the second of a back-to-back set. Embiid is officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report but is leaning towards sitting out.

The 76ers are likely to rest Joel Embiid today in their home opener, per @NBAKrell.



This is not a nationally televised contest, so the 76ers don’t necessarily have to give advanced notice when resting Embiid. James Harden is also not suiting up due to reconditioning, so Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will be the primary offensive options for Philadelphia. Paul Reed is likely to get the start at center ahead of Embiid, with Mo Bamba serving as the primary backup.

The 76ers are still 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, so this could be a good spot to back the Trail Blazers. Even with Anfernee Simons sidelined, the Blazers have enough firepower to keep this close with the 76ers choosing to sit their stars.