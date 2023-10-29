2023 College Football Playoff projections after Week 9 action

Week 9 of the 2023 college football gave us plenty of drama, but also a lot of undefeated teams that need to be weighted heading into the first release from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Tuesday, October 31 is the first time we’ll see where the 13-member body stands so far, with their full Top 25 list debuting at 7 p.m. ET.

According to the CFP selection criteria from their website, rankings will be based from a teams’ on-field performance, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, comparison of results against common opponents, and at the end of the season, conference championships won. And especially where the Big 12 and Pac-12 are concerned, that’s where it might get interesting.

So with about 56 hours until the committee makes it official, here’s our best guess as to how they’ll slot the top of the board:

The top two are really close, but we’re giving Georgia the benefit of the doubt despite their early-season lack of the infamous “game control” against lesser opponents. Impressive wins according to Vegas as of late, and actual victory against AP Poll opponent on the road in Kentucky, gets them the top spot here.

Michigan has absolutely flattened everything in its path, and you can decide how much what might be the most extensive yet poorly obfuscated cheating system in college football history might have helped, but their strength of schedule is as thin as as the excuses from Michigan Men on Twitter.

Ohio State certainly has the best win of the undefeated crowd at Notre Dame, and ESPN’s FPI metric still has them as the best team in the country. They’re a deserving third, and of course if they beat Michigan in The Game this ladder will sort itself out.

FSU has been dominant against the dregs of the ACC, but their quality wins over LSU, Clemson and Duke put them a smidge ahead of the Pac-12 teams for now. That might change if the Noles can’t get another quality opponent in the ACC Championship, and Washington manages to run out and beat an excellent Oregon team again.

Washington and Oregon seem destined for a rematch in Vegas, and the winner should certainly lay claim to a spot in the final Playoff semifinal in the final Pac-12 season. UW’s far less-than-impressive wins over Arizona State and Stanford the last two weeks would certainly have them behind an Oregon team that just demolished Utah in one of the toughest places to play in the sport ... if Washington didn’t beat Oregon in what was probably the game of the season to this point.

But that leaves both of the vacating Big 12 schools on the outside looking in for now in Oklahoma and Texas. But if both teams win out, and assuming the Big Ten and Pac-12 eliminate their non-conference champions, both teams would be very worthy of a spot. Oklahoma played themselves off the bubble with their dramatic 38-33 loss to Kansas on Saturday. And how can you put the Texas team they beat ahead of them? We’d have OU No. 7 and Texas No. 8 for now.

Based on these rankings, here is how the College Football Playoffs would look if the season ended today:

Rose Bowl, January 1, 5 p.m. ET

No. 2 Michigan* vs. No. 3 Ohio State (no this won’t happen because they play first, and only one can win the Big Ten Championship)

Sugar Bowl, January 1, 8:45 p.m. ET

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida State

*The top-ranked team gets to elect where it will play in its semifinal game. In this scenario, Georgia would elect to go to the traditional destination for the SEC winner in the Sugar Bowl. And with this particular ranking, it would set up the most high-stakes Michigan-Ohio State showdown in history.